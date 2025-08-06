Over 9,000 San Fernando Valley customers face water outage as LADWP crews repair infrastructure

Vehicles began lining up at free bottled water distribution sites in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday morning after the water supply was essentially cut off as Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were conducting emergency infrastructure repair work.

Over 9,000 LADWP customers in the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch area are "experiencing water disruptions," according to the agency.

The LADWP said emergency repair work was being done Tuesday afternoon at a pump station that connects to a 10-million-gallon water tank that serves the area when "a valve that controls the flow of water from the pump station to a tank serving the area failed to open." As a result, water flowing into Granada Hills and Porter Ranch was cut off.

Meanwhile, repair work and water restoration efforts are underway. Crews connected a mobile high-powered water pump to the system in the Porter Ranch area to resupply water to the tank.

Repair work to the valve 20 feet underground will happen once crews finish digging to reach it. LADWP said that repairs are estimated to be complete on Friday.

The following drinking water distribution sites are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday: