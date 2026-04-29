90-year-old Eaton Fire survivor returns home with her bestie of 50 years

Georgia Dooley's granddaughter said there was no time to waste with the rebuild of her 90-year-old grandmother's home after it was destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

The two hope to start moving in over the next couple of weeks, and for Dooley, one of the highlights of her homecoming was sharing the moment with her bestie.

Dooley was born in Mississippi, but the green house she bought in Altadena, which the Eaton Fire destroyed, is home.

"It was very hard for African-Americans to have ownership here, and she has had hers since she was pretty young," Christina Smith, Dooley's granddaughter, said.

Her family prayed she'd see the rebuild after losing a lifetime of belongings and fleeing for her life. "The house was full of smoke, and then when we got out, the fire blew up under the car. It was just terrible," Dooley said.

Her son, Lawrence Coleman, said contractors pushed for a 14-month rebuild, acknowledging the need to get his mom home as soon as possible.

Through life's big and little moments, Janice Thomas and Dooley have been there for each other since meeting at work half a century ago. Smith said her grandma needed her bestie with her at homecoming. "I call them my golden girls," she said as the two friends strolled up to the house.

"I gave her a ride home, and ever since then, we have been soulmates, friends," Thomas said.

Dooley's bestie is already back in her remediated home, blocks away. "With me and you, and the grace of God, we could do anything," Dooley said.