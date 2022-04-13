9-year-old girl wounded after gunman opens fire in Victorville mall

A shooting inside a mall in Victorville Tuesday night left a 9-year-old girl wounded.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the Victor Valley Mall, located in the 14000 block of Bear Valley Road. It took place in an area near a Barnes & Noble bookstore.

A 9-year-old girl was struck by the gunfire. She was rushed to a hospital, where at last report she was stable, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her family, the girl was in the mall waiting to get pictures with the Easter Bunny when she was shot.

Several stores were initially locked down and customers and employees told to shelter in place while armed deputies canvassed the area for the gunman, who fled and remains at large. The mall was then evacuated.

April 12, 2022. (LLN)

"'Who's in here, get out, get out, get out,'" mall employee Jayla Gray said of the deputies. "So they escorted us out, and they had guns drawn at us, and it was kind of scary. And they were yelling at us to put our hands up as they escorted us out of the mall."

"There was trails of blood inside the mall that we did go next to," mall employee Alison Ramirez added.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or a possible motive. The sheriff's department described it as an "isolated incident" and not an active shooter situation. The exact details of the shooting were still unclear.

The mall was closed for the rest of the night.