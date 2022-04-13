Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mall

Authorities say they've arrested the owner of a shoe store for opening fire on shoplifters at a Victorville mall that instead hit an innocent 9-year-old girl.

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley. The shooting prompted several stores to go on lockdown, and employees were told to shelter in place as deputies searched the mall for the gunman.

The girl was taking pictures with the Easter Bunny when she was hit by the gunfire. She was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where was in stable condition.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials, 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell – the co-owner of a shoe store called Sole Addicts – was identified as the shooter. Investigators say Cockrell, who lives in Adelanto, had chased two shoplifters out of the store, and fired multiple shots at them. The shots missed the shoplifters, and instead hit the girl.

The shooter fled the scene, but Cockrell was found at about 9 p.m. by Nevada Highway Patrol and taken into custody. Cockrell is being held at Clark County Jail in Nevada on an extraditable warrant, for attempted murder, in the amount of $1 million.

Anyone with information about the shooting or investigation can contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.