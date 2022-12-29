72-year-old school photographer arrested for allegedly molesting children in Ontario

Officers have arrested a 72-year-old school photographer for allegedly molesting numerous children in Ontario.

According to the Ontario Police Department, Philbert Hernandez is accused of molesting numerous children over several decades. At the time of the alleged sexual assaults, Hernandez worked as a photographer, employed by several firms spread across all of Southern California.

School photographer Philbert Hernandez, 72, is accused of molesting numerous children over several decades. Ontario Police Department

Many of these firms were contracted by schools where Hernandez was the assigned photographer.

Police began their investigation into the 72-year-old in late May 2022 after learning of "several child molestation cases that occurred at multiple residences in the City of Ontario." According to authorities, the investigation uncovered more victims and incidents.

Detectives arrested Hernandez without incident on Dec. 27. He is currently in custody at West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino County on child sexual abuse charges.

Anyone with information or any additional victims are asked to call Detective Graeme Awde at (909) 408-1166, Detective Albert Alvarado at (909) 408-1607, or the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call "WE-TIP" at (800) 782-7463 or submit their tip to the "WE-TIP" website.