All lanes of southbound 71 Freeway closed in Chino Hills after big rig overturns

A big-rig truck overturned on the southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills on Wednesday, forcing a closure across all lanes, according to Caltrans.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at about 10:41 a.m. near the interchange between the 71 and 60 freeways in the area of Chino Hills and Pomona.

A big-rig truck was blocking the lanes after rolling over, the CHP said. No injuries were reported in that initial crash.

A Sigalert was issued, warning that all lanes were closed and drivers should expect delays of around 30 minutes as traffic is diverted into the center median.

Aerial footage showed the truck lying across multiple lanes of traffic.

No additional details were immediately made available.