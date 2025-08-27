Watch CBS News
All lanes of southbound 71 Freeway closed in Chino Hills after big rig overturns

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

A big-rig truck overturned on the southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills on Wednesday, forcing a closure across all lanes, according to Caltrans.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at about 10:41 a.m. near the interchange between the 71 and 60 freeways in the area of Chino Hills and Pomona. 

A big-rig truck was blocking the lanes after rolling over, the CHP said. No injuries were reported in that initial crash.

A Sigalert was issued, warning that all lanes were closed and drivers should expect delays of around 30 minutes as traffic is diverted into the center median.

Aerial footage showed the truck lying across multiple lanes of traffic.

No additional details were immediately made available.

