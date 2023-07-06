68-year-old killed after running red light in Huntington Beach

A 68-year-old man died after a violent collision in Huntington Beach Wednesday afternoon

The fatal collision happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Bushard Street. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, a preliminary investigation determined that the 68-year-old man, who was in a Toyota Corolla, drove through a red light and collided with a Mercedes-Benz GLC, which had a green light.

The occupants of the Mercedes suffered only minor injuries but were driven to the hospital following the crash. On the other hand, the 68-year-old was immediately placed in a serious condition. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, which is where he later died.

Officers do not believe impairment played a factor in the crash. HBPD is still investigating the fatal collision and anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash should contact the lead investigator at (714) 536-5670.