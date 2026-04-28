65-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA

Los Angeles police are searching for the driver who killed a 65-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning.

The collision happened at about 3:10 a.m. on the northbound side of Figueroa Street near 75th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said the suspect ran over the victim and drove off.

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim, Chicago resident Jose Melesio, dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a silver four-door sedan.

LAPD urged anyone with information on the case to contact Officer Hurd of the South Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 321-9681 or 1 (877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website: lacrimestoppers.org.

The city of LA is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the offender's identification, arrest and conviction or resolution through civil compromise.