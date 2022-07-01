5-time All-Star, former No. 1 overall pick John Wall signs with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly added five-time All-Star point guard John Wall for the next two years.

According to a tweet from Klutch Sports Group, the LeBron James and Rich Paul founded sports agency group that represents Wall, he signed with the Clips on a two-year deal worth $13.2 million.

Wall originally rose to national acclaim as a five-star prospect in high school before joining the Kentucky Wildcats in 2009 when he broke out the "John Wall Dance" during their NCAA March Madness run. His performance during that single season was enough to earn him a spot in the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame and the No.1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

John Wall agrees to a 2-year $13.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers! @JohnWall pic.twitter.com/sJXkyGOD7v — Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) July 1, 2022

He stayed with Washington for more than 10 seasons, earning five All-Star game nods and spots on one All-NBA Third Team, one All-Defensive Second Team and All-Rookie First Team. He also stole the show at the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest.

Wall, now 31, departed from Washington to join the Houston Rockets via trade in the midst of the 2020 season, where he has only managed to play in 40 games since for a variety of reasons. He was forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 season after he came to an agreement with Houston management that he would not play as the team underwent a rebuild.

The two teams agreed to a $6.5 million contract buyout on Tuesday.

Over the course of his career, Wall has averaged 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in an average of 35.6 minutes played per game. He fills a hole in the current Clippers roster at point guard, which was previously manned by Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann, who now figure to compliment the playmaker's status in backup roles.

His star status brings a true "Big Three" feeling to the squad that currently features seven-time All-Star Paul George and five-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard.