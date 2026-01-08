Watch CBS News
5 Freeway in Castaic is blocked after big rig topples and another truck loses cargo

Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles.
Both sides of the 5 Freeway in Castaic are closed Thursday afternoon as an overturned big rig covers all lanes of the southbound side of the freeway.

While it's not clear what caused the big rig to topple, high winds are in the region's forecast for Thursday.

Aerial footage shows that northbound lanes are also closed, with another pickup truck towing a trailer pulled over to the side. What appears to be a wooden container holding glass had fallen off the trailer.

Los Angeles County Fire reported they were dispatched around 10:52 a.m. to the southbound 5 Freeway south of Vista Del Lago Road.

No injuries were reported, and a tow truck is at the site. 

High wind warnings are in effect for most mountain areas and the Antelope Valley through Thursday night, with gusts reaching 50 to 65 mph.  

All lanes of the 5 Freeway are closed in Castaic after a big rig toppled and another truck lost its cargo.  CBS LA

