Afternoon winds expected in Southern California Thursday, with Santa Anas developing

Cold and windy conditions are expected in the Southern California region on Thursday, with Santa Ana winds set to develop this evening.

Widespread below-average temperatures are in place, with Los Angeles and Burbank reaching a high of 61 on Thursday.

"We keep the sunshine, we lose about 5 degrees, the wind is going to be the big issue of the day," CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Inland Empire, Metro Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Eastern Ventura County, with wind gusts falling in the 35 to 45 mph range today.

High wind warnings are in effect for most mountain areas and the Antelope Valley through Thursday night, with gusts reaching 50 to 65 mph.

The Santa Ana winds will peak on Friday and Saturday, bringing warmer temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

"We warm up for the weekend, with less wind and more sunshine for the first time this year," Deanno said.

Because of the recent rain, there is a greater risk of downed trees and powerlines with the winds, forecasters warn.

Friday afternoon will see a temporary lull in the winds, with gusts picking up again Saturday morning. According to the NWS, fire danger is not present with this Santa Ana wind event because of the recent rains.