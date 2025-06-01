5-car collision on 10 Freeway leaves 6 injured in East Los Angeles

A massive crash involving five vehicles on an East Los Angeles freeway early Sunday morning left six people hospitalized, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision was reported at 5:01 a.m. on the 10 Freeway near Boyle Heights, just east of the 5 Freeway interchange.

5 cars were involved in the crash, with six people being transported to local hospitals for treatment.

At least two of those people were being treated in at least serious condition, authorities said. The other four were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No additional details, including how the crash occurred or the extent of the injuries, were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.