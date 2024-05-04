Watch CBS News
45-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Van Nuys

An investigation is underway after a man in his 40s was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Van Nuys late Friday. 

The crash was reported a little after 8:10 p.m. near Woodley Avenue between Burbank Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

They arrived to find the victim, only identified as a 45-year-old man, lying in the street, investigators said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. 

Investigators say that the car, a silver SUV, was last seen traveling southbound on Woodley Avenue as they fled from the scene. 

