$42 million worth of lottery scratcher tickets sold in Southland

Four scratcher tickets sold by California Lottery netted lucky winners a combined $42 million over recent months, with the biggest winner walking away with a whopping $20 million.

The $20 million ticket was sold at CN Liquor in Norco, where Mary Higelin took home the grand prize while playing the "Set For Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket. It's the biggest prize possible amongst CA Lottery scratcher tickets. She's just the fourth person in state history to win the prize.

A pair of separate tickets worth $10 million were sold at different locations as well, one in Baldwin Park and the other in Sherman Oaks.

Jensen's Market in Baldwin Park Google Images

Salvador Carbajal, the lucky winner from Baldwin Park, was playing the 200X Scratchers ticket, while Roberto Nunes from Sherman Oaks was playing the $10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers ticket. Both winners earned the top prize for their specific scratchers.

Nunes purchased his ticket from Fulton Square Liquor in Sherman Oaks.

Carbajal's ticket, sold at Jensen's Market on Maine Avenue in Baldwin Park, has raised some excitement for employees who say the store has gotten much busier since the ticket was sold.

"We sold the ticket back in September. I had this guy playing Scratchers for a while. He was playing different games, switching back and forth," Jensen's Market employee Milton Polanco told the California Lottery. "It was big news in town. Our regular customers definitely know we sold this ticket."

The store receives a $50,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the ticket.

In Los Angeles, a $2 million ticket was sold to Nicholas Simpson, who was playing Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers. He purchased the ticket at the Sunwest 58 Mobil Station on Sunset Boulevard.

This major announcement comes in the midst of a massive Mega Millions jackpot, that inched closer to eclipsing $1 billion after no winners were drawn for the 23rd consecutive time on Tuesday evening.