4 men arrested for Anaheim bar security guard shooting death

Four men from Los Angeles have been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a security guard outside the Anaheim bar where he was working at earlier in the summer, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators announced the arrest of the four men for the June 22 death of Salvador Ramirez, 48. The Fountain Valley resident was working as a security guard at 99 Bottles & Cocktails when the shooting occurred.

On Aug. 13, investigators arrested David Anthony Ortega, 44, Rene Jose Juarez Jr., 37, Max Maestas, 54 and Robert Allen Duncan, 43, for the murder of Ramierez.

The shooting happened a little before 1 a.m. on June 22 outside the Katella Avenue bar. Ramirez was transported to a hospital where he died.