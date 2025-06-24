Search for gunman underway after security guard killed outside of Anaheim bar

Detectives are searching for the gunman who allegedly shot and killed a security guard outside of a bar in Anaheim over the weekend.

The shooting happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Katella Avenue, outside of 99 Bottles & Cocktails, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, 48-year-old Fountain Valley man Salvador Ramirez, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They say that he was working as a security guard at the bar when he was shot.

Ramirez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died on Monday night.

Investigators were unable to provide much information on the suspect, who they say an adult male who was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact OCSD at (714) 647-7000.