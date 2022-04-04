34 California cases of norovirus linked to raw oysters imported from British Columbia

California public health officials are warning seafood lovers to avoid raw oysters after an outbreak of norovirus has sickened at least 34 people across the state.

The illnesses have been linked to raw oysters imported from British Columbia, where several growing regions have been closed for sanitary contamination, according to the California Department of Public Health. Norovirus infections associated with the British Columbian oysters have been reported from March 11 through March 19, and have also surfaced in other states.

In Canada alone, there have been 279 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness linked to consumption of the oysters.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread easily from person-to-person through contaminated surfaces and by eating contaminated food. Symptoms — which include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps — can start 12 to 48 hours after coming in contact with the virus and can last up to three days.

Anyone who becomes ill after eating raw oysters should contact their health care provider and report the illness to the local health department, public health officials said.

Restaurants and retailers were urged to discard the following landfile numbers that could potentially contain contaminated oysters:

CLF #278741

CLF #278757

CLF #278737

CLF #1411206

Additionally, oysters harvested from CLF #1407063 have not been recalled, but the growing area was closed due to sanitary contamination.