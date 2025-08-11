$30,000 of stolen Labubu dolls recovered from San Bernardino County home, police say

Nearly $30,000 worth of stolen Labubu dolls were recovered from a San Bernardino County home after they were taken in a burglary, police said on Monday.

Investigators didn't say exactly when they dolls were taken, but said that they were recently investigating a warehouse burglary where suspects stole boxes containing the "highly sought-after Labubu collectible figurines," according to a news release from the Chino Police Department.

"These items, popular in pop culture and often sold for high prices online, were taken in multiple trips over several days," police said.

A photo of the recovered Labubu dolls found at a home in Upland. Chino Police Department

While investigating the theft, police served a search warrant at a home in Upland, where they found 14 boxes of stolen merchandise. They also recovered evidence indicating that the items were being prepared for resale across the country.

One suspect, who tried to flee from police, was arrested at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Police said that the dolls were returned to their rightful owners.

Last week, authorities in La Puente, which is about 25 miles from Upland, were looking into a similar theft of Labubu dolls from One Stop Sales, a novelty store in the 600 block of Glendora Avenue. In that case, thousands of dollars worth of the collectibles were also taken. Days after the theft, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies helped recover some of the stolen items.

Investigators did not reveal if the two incidents are connected.

Labubus dolls are characters created by the artist Kasing Lung from his "The Monsters" book series. They have become especially popular in recent months as plush dolls.