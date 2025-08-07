Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglary crew targets La Puente Labubu store, surveillance video released in hopes to catch the thieves

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a La Puente Labubu shop early Wednesday morning, and store owners posted in-store security video of the burglary to social media in hopes of catching the masked thieves.

"Today we got robbed and they took all of our inventory, trashed our store, we are still in shock. If you guys can share this post, please and help us find these thief's,"  One Stop Sales wrote on Instagram.

labubu-la-puente-burglary.jpg
Owners of One Stop Sales in La Puente released an in-store security video showing suspects burglarizing the business.  KCAL News

In the video, the sound of shattering glass is followed by four masked and hooded suspects entering the shop. The crew could be seen grabbing merchandise from the front and back parts of the store.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Industry Station said deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to a commercial burglary call at 650 Glendora Avenue. After the suspects ransacked the business, they fled in a white Toyota Tacoma, sheriffs said.

Aside from the stolen merchandise, glass was broken and furniture was damaged, according to store owners.

On the One Stop Sales website, higher-priced Labubus are listed at $500. The store sells other Pop Mart original products and accessories.

Labubus are storybook characters created by the artist Kasing Lung from his "The Monsters" book series. As plush dolls, they have recently become a sought-after collectible.

March 25th Street Targeted by Trump's Investigation After Announcement of Price Hike
Labubus Getty images
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue