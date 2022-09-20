3 suspects at large following robbery of T-Mobile store in Orange

Authorities are seeking three suspects wanted for a robbery that occurred at T-Mobile store in Orange on Monday.

According to the Orange Police Department, the suspects entered the store, located on E. Chapman Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m., where they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The suspects then fled from the scene and are still at large.

Officers are still working to determine the exact amount of stolen property, as well as working to acquire additional evidence to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police at (714) 744-7444.