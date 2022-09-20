Watch CBS News
Local News

3 suspects at large following robbery of T-Mobile store in Orange

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 19 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 19 PM Edition) 02:29

Authorities are seeking three suspects wanted for a robbery that occurred at T-Mobile store in Orange on Monday. 

According to the Orange Police Department, the suspects entered the store, located on E. Chapman Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m., where they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. 

The suspects then fled from the scene and are still at large. 

Officers are still working to determine the exact amount of stolen property, as well as working to acquire additional evidence to locate the suspects. 

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police at (714) 744-7444.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.