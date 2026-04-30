3 people wounded in shooting near downtown LA's Skid Row

Paramedics took three people to the hospital following a shooting in downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened at about 7:10 p.m. near the intersectino of Sixth Street and San Julian Street. Officers said two men and one woman were wounded in the shooting.

It's unclear the extent of their wounds. Officers said they did not know the victims' conditions when paramedics took them to the hospital.

Investigators cordoned off the intersection and parts of the sidewalk along a nearby apartment complex.

LAPD did not immediately have a description of the suspect.