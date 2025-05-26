Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured in Long Beach Shoreline Village shooting

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

3 people shot in Long Beach Shoreline Village
3 people shot in Long Beach Shoreline Village 01:48

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded Sunday night in a shooting at the waterfront area of Shoreline Village in Long Beach.

Around 10:50 p.m., Long Beach police responded to the area of Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive to a call of shots fired near a restaurant.

A woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body and a 14-year-old boy and a man took themselves to separate hospitals on their own for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said all victims are expected to survive. A suspect may have been on a light-colored vessel and was last seen heading eastbound after exiting the marina, according to police. It's unclear if the victims knew each other or if they were bystanders caught in gunfire.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.