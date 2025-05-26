3 injured in Long Beach Shoreline Village shooting

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded Sunday night in a shooting at the waterfront area of Shoreline Village in Long Beach.

Around 10:50 p.m., Long Beach police responded to the area of Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive to a call of shots fired near a restaurant.

A woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body and a 14-year-old boy and a man took themselves to separate hospitals on their own for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said all victims are expected to survive. A suspect may have been on a light-colored vessel and was last seen heading eastbound after exiting the marina, according to police. It's unclear if the victims knew each other or if they were bystanders caught in gunfire.