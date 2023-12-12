3 arrested, $500k worth of stolen goods found inside LA home after CHP investigation

Three men were arrested in connection with what authorities are calling a organized retail theft ring that has hit several locations throughout Southern California in recent weeks.

Some of the stolen merchandise located by investigators. California Highway Patrol

California Highway Patrol investigators with the department's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce served a search warrant at a hardware and plumbing supply business in Los Angeles on Monday, where they reported finding nearly $500,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The stolen items included water heaters, furnaces, extension ladders, five-gallon buckets on paint, tools and plumbing fixtures.

The raid came at the end of a month-long investigation into the retail theft ring that hit a number of stores like Lowe's, Harbor Freight and The Home Depot in recent weeks.

On top of the stolen merchandise, investigators located five firearms and about $30,000, CHP said.

Three men, 43-year-old Fernando Hernandez, 45-year-old Rogelio Ramirez Solgado and 54-year-old Jose Rivera were all arrested for their connection to the theft ring, police said.