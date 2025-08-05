3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Rialto in San Bernardino County

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in San Bernardino County on Tuesday afternoon, causing shaking felt throughout Southern California.

It happened at around 4:55 p.m. nearly four miles from Rialto, according to the United States Geological Survey. Heavy shaking was felt in the immediate area, in cities like Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.

So far there have been no reports of injury or structural damage from the temblor, which occurred at a depth of just over three miles, the USGS said.

The same region has been struck by a series of similar-sized earthquakes in recent weeks, when a 3.1-magnitude quake rattled Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains and several different temblors struck on the same day centered near Rialto and Muscoy, the strongest of which registered at a magnitude of 4.3.

At the time of those earthquakes, well-regarded seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said that the quakes occurred in an area known as the "Fontana trend," where there tend to be "clusters" of earthquakes.

According to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" tracking system, people as far west as San Clemente in Orange County, as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as Murrieta in Riverside County reported feeling shaking.

