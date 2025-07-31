Multiple earthquakes rattle San Bernardino, Riverside counties

Multiple earthquakes rattled parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

An initial 3.0-magnitude quake struck the area near Rialto around 8:34 a.m. and was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake and several aftershocks.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, called those quakes "foreshocks" to a 4.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the area near Muscoy around 9:32 a.m. According to the USGS Interactive Map, the quake could be felt across Southern California as far north as Bakersfield and as far south as Santa Ysabel.

A few minutes later, another 3.1-magnitude quake hit the Rialto area at 9:36 a.m. The USGS said it could be felt in parts of Riverside County, including Jurupa Valley and Eastvale.

Jones said all the earthquakes took place in an area known as the "Fontana trend," which she explained tends to have "clusters" of quakes.

It is unclear if any injuries or damages have been reported.