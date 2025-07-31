Watch CBS News
Multiple earthquakes rattle San Bernardino, Riverside counties

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Multiple earthquakes rattled parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

An initial 3.0-magnitude quake struck the area near Rialto around 8:34 a.m. and was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake and several aftershocks.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, called those quakes "foreshocks" to a 4.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the area near Muscoy around 9:32 a.m. According to the USGS Interactive Map, the quake could be felt across Southern California as far north as Bakersfield and as far south as Santa Ysabel. 

A few minutes later, another 3.1-magnitude quake hit the Rialto area at 9:36 a.m. The USGS said it could be felt in parts of Riverside County, including Jurupa Valley and Eastvale. 

Jones said all the earthquakes took place in an area known as the "Fontana trend," which she explained tends to have "clusters" of quakes. 

It is unclear if any injuries or damages have been reported. 

