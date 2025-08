A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County on Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake was reported at about 11:19 a.m. The epicenter was located about 1.9 miles east of Big Bear Lake.

As of Saturday, no injuries or damages have been reported.

According to the USGS, the quake was felt in parts of the high desert and Orange County.