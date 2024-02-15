Historic Rancho Palos Verdes "glass church" closes due to accelerated land movement

Ongoing land movement in Rancho Palos Verdes has led to the closure of a South Bay landmark, the Lloyd Wright-designed Wayfarers Chapel. The Chapel announced the closure on its website Thursday.

"Effective immediately, we are extremely devastated to announce the closure of Wayfarers Chapel and its surrounding property due to the accelerated land movement in our area."

The 100-seat, glass chapel opened in 1951 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2023.

The land in the area has been part of a decades-long landslide, triggered in 1956 when work was being done to construct an extension of Crenshaw Boulevard that would run along the hill.

Recent storms have accelerated the movement, with homeowners in January reporting noticeable damage.

The city said a local emergency declaration from October is still in effect and geologists believe heavy rains since last winter have saturated the ground.

In September, two Rancho Palos Verdes homes were red-tagged due to significant damage from land movement just months after a devastating landslide nearby in Rolling Hills Estates.

The chapel is a popular wedding destination and for those who have confirmed reservations, refunds will be issued, the chapel said on its website.

It is not known at this time when the chapel will reopen.