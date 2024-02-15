Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Historic Rancho Palos Verdes "glass church" closes due to accelerated land movement

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Ongoing land movement in Rancho Palos Verdes has led to the closure of a South Bay landmark, the Lloyd Wright-designed Wayfarers Chapel. The Chapel announced the closure on its website Thursday.

"Effective immediately, we are extremely devastated to announce the closure of Wayfarers Chapel and its surrounding property due to the accelerated land movement in our area."

The 100-seat, glass chapel opened in 1951 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2023.

The land in the area has been part of a decades-long landslide, triggered in 1956 when work was being done to construct an extension of Crenshaw Boulevard that would run along the hill.

Recent storms have accelerated the movement, with homeowners in January reporting noticeable damage.

The city said a local emergency declaration from October is still in effect and geologists believe heavy rains since last winter have saturated the ground.

In September, two Rancho Palos Verdes homes were red-tagged due to significant damage from land movement just months after a devastating landslide nearby in Rolling Hills Estates.   

The chapel is a popular wedding destination and for those who have confirmed reservations, refunds will be issued, the chapel said on its website. 

It is not known at this time when the chapel will reopen.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 2:35 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.