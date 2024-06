A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the Highland Park area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits near Highland Park at 5:07 a.m. on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. USGS

The quake happened shortly after 5 a.m. at a depth of about six miles.

The quake was centered 3.7 miles northwest of Monterey Park and 3.8 miles northeast of Boyle Heights.

No injuries or damages were reported.