210 Freeway crash leaves 1 dead in Los Angeles County

A person died early Saturday morning after a crash on the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles County, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The collision was reported at about 1:21 a.m. near Lowell Avenue in the Crescenta Highlands area of Glendale, the CHP said.

A person, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear.

A Sigalert confirmed that the three right lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m., causing stop-and-go traffic.

No additional details were immediately made available.