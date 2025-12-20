Watch CBS News
Local News

210 Freeway crash leaves 1 dead in Los Angeles County

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A person died early Saturday morning after a crash on the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles County, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The collision was reported at about 1:21 a.m. near Lowell Avenue in the Crescenta Highlands area of Glendale, the CHP said.

A person, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear. 

A Sigalert confirmed that the three right lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m., causing stop-and-go traffic.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue