$20k reward offered for information on Compton drive-by shooting deaths of woman and her daughter

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information on the drive-by shooting deaths of two women in Compton in early April.

La'Von Hall, 45, and her 22-year-old daughter Ma'Laysia Martin, were shot at around 7 p.m. on April 1 as they drove near Caldwell Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found both women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were both declared dead at the scene. Hall was found in the street just west of the intersection, while Martin was found in the front seat of the car, east of the intersection.

A portion of an LASD bulletin searching for Donte Brown, who is suspected of fatally shooting two women in Compton on April 1, 2025. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

After some investigation, detectives determined that the women were inside of their car stopped at a red light when a car pulled up alongside them. The suspect opened fire, striking both women, before fleeing south on Central.

Investigators identified the alleged gunman was 41-year-old Donte Brown, an ex-boyfriend of Hall's. He has not been located since.

Brown stands about 5-foot-9 and weighs nearly 250 pounds, authorities said. He has black hair and brown eyes and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the Long Beach and Compton areas.

The reward was established following a vote from the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.