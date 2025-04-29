Honda Center in Anaheim to receive $1 billion in improvements ahead of 2028 Olympics

The Honda Center in Anaheim is slated to receive $1 billion in improvements ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics, in which they were selected to host indoor volleyball.

The venue, which plays host to the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and also hosts dozens of other concerts and events throughout the year, will remain open throughout the design, officials said.

"This is more than just an investment in a venue — it's an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment," said Bill Foltz, the CEO of OC Sports and Entertainment in a statement. "Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit — all made possible through the vision and generosity of the Samueli Family."

Improvements being made to the arena include:

A five-story entrance on the building's south side, with plans for a digital display for outdoor viewing parties,

new escalators,

new food and beverage spots that include self-service so fans have easier access to refreshments,

new suites for private parties,

new opera box suites on the main concourse, as well as the renovation of 68 luxury suites,

three new parking garages for 6,000 spaces.

"As our partnership approaches two decades, we are proud to be a part of this re-imagining of the Honda Center into a world-class facility where dreams come true," said American Honda Motor Co. Assistant Vice President Jennifer Symington in a statement. "This renewed commitment to the community and visitors will make Orange County and the Honda Center a premier destination for sports and entertainment."