2 women speak out about assault lawsuits against George Foreman

Two women suing former heavyweight champion boxer George Foreman for alleged sexual abuse spoke publicly at a press conference Tuesday. Foreman's attorney denied their allegations.

The women allege Foreman sexually abused them when they were teenagers beginning in the 1970s.

One of the women said in her lawsuit that her father was a boxer who trained with Foreman in the '70s. That woman alleges Foreman began having sex with her when she was 15 years old, according to her lawsuit.

A second lawsuit was filed by another woman who said her father was one of Foreman's managers. She also claims Foreman sexually assaulted her at the age of 15 and 16 in the 1970s.

Both women filed lawsuits in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier in 2022.

"I was broken -- mentally, emotionally and physically. I could not function properly anymore," one of the women said Tuesday.

"I never really attached myself to anyone or had any meaningful relationships," the other woman said Tuesday. "I started to realize that the only way to have sex was to be numb. ... so I turned to drugs to do that."

Shawn Holley, Foreman's attorney, told reporters "These claims are false." Holley spoke to reporters hours after the two women held a press conference in Glendale, Calif., on Tuesday.

George Foreman, 73, is a two-time world heavyweight boxing champion. He is also known for launching his successful George Foreman Grill.