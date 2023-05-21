2 people killed following hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park
Two people were killed Sunday following a hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park.
The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The victims have not been identified, and information about the suspect or suspects has not been made available.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
