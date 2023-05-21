Watch CBS News
2 people killed following hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two people were killed Sunday following a hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park. 

The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The victims have not been identified, and information about the suspect or suspects has not been made available. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

May 21, 2023

