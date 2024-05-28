2 people found dead after huge fire at South El Monte commercial building

Two people were found dead inside a commercial building in South El Monte that was destroyed by a massive fire earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

A huge fire on May overtakes a commercial building in South El Monte, where investigators later found the dead bodies of two people. Citizen

The fire was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a building in the 10000 block of Rush Street, an industrial complex in the San Gabriel Valley city. Flames fully engulfed the building by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Footage from that night shows huge, bright red flames and billows of smoke rising from the structure.

The blaze was knocked down around 1 a.m., and about an hour later, firefighters discovered a dead body inside the building, LA County fire officials said.

On Tuesday, the county coroner confirmed that a second dead body was also found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.