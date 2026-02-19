2 pedestrians killed in separate Long Beach crashes overnight

Two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Long Beach late Wednesday night, police said.

The first crash was reported at around 9:30 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway and Maine Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as 39-year-old Hacienda Heights resident Ramon Maldonado, lying in the roadway. Despite attempted lifesaving measures, he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators say that a white 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driving east on PCH struck Maldonado as he was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the LBPD investigation, police said, noting that speed, distracted driving and impairment did not appear to be factors.

Nearly an hour after the first crash, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers were called to Seventh Street and Dawson Street for reports of another collision.

"Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the news release said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Toyota Tundra driving east on Seventh Street struck a pedestrian who had walked into the road from between two parked cars, according to LBPD's news release.

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said. They said that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed either crash was asked to contact LBPD detectives. Detective Joseph Johnson, who is leading the investigation in the Seventh Street collision, can be contacted at (562) 570-7355 and Detective Ashely Van Holland, who is leading the PCH fatality, can be contacted at the same number.