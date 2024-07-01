Watch CBS News
2 men escape burning car after chain-reaction crash in Valley Glen

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Paramedics brought two men to a Los Angeles County hospital after their car burst into flames following a multi-car collision Monday night. 

The four-car collision happened at about 8:15 p.m. when the two men crashed into the back of a car parked on the side of the road. It caused a chain-reaction crash, causing damage to two more parked cars. The two men's car caught on fire shortly after. 

Luckily, the pair had escaped the wreckage before it burst into flames. The fire consumed the men's car and damaged the rear of the initial car they crashed into, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

chain-reaction-crash.jpg
Two men narrowly escaped their wrecked car shortly before it caught on fire.   KCAL News

Firefighters said one of the men was in fair condition and the other was in serious condition when they took them to the hospital. 

No one else was injured. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

