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2 LAX contract employees face felony drug possession and distribution charges

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Two employees at Los Angeles International Airport face federal felony drug charges after being arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Both Alejandro Medina Beltran, 23, of Compton, and Luis Armando Valenzuela, 29, of Inglewood, are employees of Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that the men are charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. This felony carries a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence and a maximum of life in prison.

"The DEA Los Angeles Field Division can confirm that personnel from the DEA Los Angeles Field Division's LAX Task Force team are conducting an investigation involving two contract employees working out of Los Angeles International Airport," according to an emailed statement from DEA Public Affairs Specialist Rose Valle-Lopez.

"The contract employees are suspected of smuggling drugs," she said.

The two men are scheduled to appear in federal Los Angeles court today, and no pleas will be taken, the US DOJ said.

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