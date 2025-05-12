Watch CBS News
5 hospitalized, including child, after crash stemming from LAPD pursuit in Leimert Park

By
Dean Fioresi
Pursuit suspects continue fleeing after violent crash with uninvolved car in Leimert Park
Five people were hospitalized, including a child, after a violent crash stemming from a police pursuit in Leimert Park on Monday night. 

It happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of S. Crenshaw Boulevard near Vernon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews were dispatched to the area after learning of the crash, which occurred as Los Angeles Police Department officers were chasing an alleged DUI suspect at high speeds through the area. 

The victim vehicle, a red sedan, ended up colliding with a K-rail on the side of the road and suffered extreme damage. Firefighters had to extricate two of the three occupants of the mangled wreckage. 

One of those victims, a 12-year-old boy, was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. A 30-year-old woman was also transported in critical condition, firefighters said. 

An LAPD cruiser was also involved in the collision, which caused the patrol vehicle to catch fire. Both of the officers inside were able to exit under their own power, according to LAFD. 

The suspect that police were chasing, inside of a BMW, continued to flee and have not been located. 

