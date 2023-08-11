2 hospitalized after shooting in Long Beach; investigation underway

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Long Beach late Thursday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Wardlow Road a little after 8 p.m., according to Long Beach Police Department, who are investigating the incident.

At least one of the two victims was shot, but it was unclear if both suffered gunshot wounds.

There was no information provided on any possible suspects in the incident.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted for several hours as the investigation continues.