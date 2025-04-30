19-year-old driver charged with murder for DUI crash that killed passenger on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

A 19-year-old Riverside man was charged with murder for a DUI crash that resulted in the death of his passenger on the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley over the weekend.

Angel Baby Cruz was arrested on Saturday after the violent and fiery crash, which happened on westbound lanes of SR-60 at around 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that Cruz was driving a Mercedes-Benz when he lost control of the car and slammed into a center divider wall between La Rue Street and Rubidoux Boulevard.

"The vehicle then went across all lanes and struck a tree," CHP said in a statement. "The vehicle became fully engulfed by fire."

Good Samaritans also driving in the area stopped to help Cruz and his passenger, who has only been identified by investigators as "D.G." They pulled Cruz to safety but were unable to get the victim, who was unconscious in the front seat, police said.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Cruz was hospitalized for minor injuries, at which point investigators determined that he was intoxicated, police said. He was arrested after release from the hospital where he remains behind bars without bail.

On top of his murder charge, Cruz was charged with committing a felony offense while on bond, according to court documents. There was no information immediately available on his criminal history.