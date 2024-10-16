19-year-old charged with killing his father on Mt. Baldy Road is due in court

A 19-year-old man accused of killing his father on a Mt. Baldy mountain road over the weekend is expected to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

The arraignment of Emir Abadzic Lowe is to take place in a West Covina courtroom. Abadzic is charged with one count of murder for the killing of his father, prominent British photojournalist Christian Paul Lowe.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Mt. Baldy Road near Shinn Road in Stoddard Canyon.

They were called to the area after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies arrived to find the 61-year-old Lowe suffering from trauma to the upper torso. San Bernardino Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced him dead shortly after.

County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner medical records show that Lowe had been stabbed in the neck.

"A ... male adult was seen driving away from the scene and was subsequently involved in a solo traffic collision a few miles away," deputies said in a statement. "The male was detained pending further investigation."

The following day, deputies identified the man as Lowe's son.

Lowe is an award-winning photographer who covered conflicts including the siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian war (1992-95). He was also a visiting professor in war studies at King's College London.