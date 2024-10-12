19-year-old arrested for killing his father near Mt. Baldy

19-year-old arrested for father's murder in San Bernardino County

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened on a road leading to Mt. Baldy in the Upland area near Stoddard Canyon Falls on Saturday.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear as the preliminary investigation continues, but San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies say that the incident occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on Mt. Baldy Road at Mile Marker 1.34, near Shinn Road.

They were called to the area after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area and arrived to find an adult male suffering from trauma to the upper torso at the scene. Paramedics pronounced him dead shortly after their arrival

Deputies say that the weapon used was a vehicle.

"A ... male adult was seen driving away from the scene and was subsequently involved in a solo traffic collision a few miles away," deputies said in a statement. "The male was detained pending further investigation."

On Sunday, deputies disclosed that the suspect was the victim's son. Neither has been identified.

Mt. Baldy Road was closed for several hours while investigators surveyed the scene.

No further information was provided.