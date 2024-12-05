Watch CBS News
14-year-old Southern California boy on life support after rescue from house fire in Jurupa Valley

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

14-year-old boy on life support after fire at Jurupa Valley home, family says
14-year-old boy on life support after fire at Jurupa Valley home, family says 02:30

A 14-year-old boy is on life support after he was rescued from his family's burning home early Thursday morning in Jurupa Valley.

Crews from the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue at 1:59 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

jurupa-valley-home-fire1.png
A family of eight has been displaced after a fire engulfed their home in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 5. Neighbors said the family was part of a nonprofit that helped put together food and toy giveaways.  OnScene.TV

The boy was trapped inside the home but was quickly rescued by firefighters. CBS News Los Angeles spoke with the boy's stepmother, who said he was transported to a nearby hospital and is on life support.

The boy's older brother was cut by a broken window trying to save him, he was transported to the hospital, the stepmother said. Five dogs were also killed during the fire.

"My son, he was in deep sleep, and we were all trying to get to him, but the smoke was just so bad," the father said.

The family said they were woken up by flames coming from their kitchen. Neighbors tried to help but were fearful the fire would spread to their properties.

jurupa-valley-home-fire2.png
An older teen received 40 stitches after trying to save his younger brother from the burning home. He cut himself with a broken window on Dec. 5.  OnScene.TV

Neighbors said the family was a part of a nonprofit organization, Kidz Come First, and they would host food and toy giveaways from their home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. A fire truck that was damaged by heat was towed away.

Fire officials have requested help from the Southern California Red Cross to assist the displaced family of eight.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

