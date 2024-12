14-year-old boy on life support after fire at Jurupa Valley home, family says A 14-year-old boy is on life support after being rescued from a fire at a Jurupa Valley home during the early morning hours Thursday, according to his family, who says his older brother had to get 40 stitches after he cut himself breaking a window while trying to save his younger brother. The family also lost five pet dogs to the blaze, the cause of which remains under investigation.