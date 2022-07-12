14-year-old boy killed after being thrown from rollover crash on 210 Freeway in Rialto

A 14-year-old Fontana boy was killed in a solo rollover crash on the 210 Freeway in Rialto late Monday night.

The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. Monday on the eastbound 210 Freeway, east of Locust Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the boy was in a 2011 white Honda Civic that overturned after veering right into a dirt embankment.

The boy was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending identification and notification of his family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact CHP Officer M. Carrillo at (909) 383-4247.