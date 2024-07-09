14 Los Angeles area beaches under bacteria warning as heat wave continues

The Los Angeles County Health Department is warning residents to avoid cooling off at 14 area beaches as the record-setting heat wave continues on Tuesday, July 9.

The department warned against swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters at these locations due to high bacteria levels:

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, entire swim area

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms

Santa Monica pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, entire swim area

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach, entire swim area

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, entire swim area

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach, entire swim area

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps

Sweetwater Canyon storm drain at Carbon Canyon Beach, entire swim area

Castlerock storm drain at Topanga County Beach, entire swim area

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove pier

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach, entire swim area

Meanwhile, warnings were lifted for Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach (near Will Rogers Tower 18) and Malibu Pier. The health department said recent samples at those locations identified water quality levels within state standards.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available here.