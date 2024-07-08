Excessive heat warning extended for many areas in Los Angeles County

The Department of Public Health extended an excessive heat warning for much of Los Angeles County Monday afternoon.

The original advisory started on July 2 and expired on Monday, July 8.

Until July 11, officials recommend residents in the following areas take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Those at the greatest risk are older adults, younger children, people working outdoors, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition that makes them sensitive to extreme heat.

Eastern Antelope Valley

Western Antelope Valley

Antelope Valley

Western San Gabriel Mountains/ Highway 14 Corridor

Northwest LA County Mountains

West San Fernando Valley

West Santa Monica Mountains

East Santa Monica Mountains

Calabasas/ Agoura Hills

East San Fernando Valley

Santa Susana Mountains

East San Gabriel Mountains

Santa Clarita Valley

San Gabriel Valley

"Hot days aren't just uncomfortable -- they can be dangerous," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. "However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors."

Davis and his staff recommend that all residents drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day. Those who have to go out during the hottest hours, typically during the afternoon, should wear sunscreen, wear lightweight clothes with light colors, and use a hat or umbrella.

Never leave children or pets in cars, even if the windows are cracked open. If anyone sees a child or pet in a car alone, authorities recommend they call 911.

Heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, can cause symptoms such as high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Anyone with a combination of these symptoms should call 911 right away.

"Although it's crucial that we take care of ourselves, it's equally important that we extend our hand to those in need," Davis said. "We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone."

The Inland Empire, Orange County and Ventura County are facing similar warnings with the National Weather Service forecasting temperatures between 95-105 degrees in some areas and 105-110 in valleys well away from the coast.

Cooling centers within LA County and LA City can be found here. You can also call 211 to find a location near you.