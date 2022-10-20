12,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside candy boxes seized at LAX

Authorities seized 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills after a passenger tried to sneak them onto a flight by stuffing them into candy boxes.

The incident happened at LAX on Oct. 19 at about 7:30 a.m. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to sneak through the security checkpoint with several bags of candy and other snacks. However, TSA agents stopped the suspect from passing through after discovering that the boxes of Sweetarts and Whoopers, as well as a bag of Skittles, were filled with suspected fentanyl pills.

CBSLA

The suspect tried to run away but was detained by law enforcement.