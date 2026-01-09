12 Southern California In-N-Outs targeted in alleged counterfeit money scheme

Glendale police officers arrested two women accused of using counterfeit money at a dozen In-N-Out locations throughout Southern California.

Detectives from the Glendale Police Department said Auriona Lewis, 24 and Tatiyanna Foster, 26, allegedly used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase small orders and receive change.

Glendale PD began investigating Lewis and Foster after they allegedly used counterfeit bills at a local In-N-Out on Oct. 21. Detectives said they quickly learned that the pair had allegedly used the same scheme at 12 In-N-Out locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

On Oct. 30, financial crime detectives and a U.S. Marshals Task Force located and arrested Lewis in Palmdale. Officers said she had counterfeit bills that matched the ones used at the Glendale In-N-Out, along with gift cards. They also found receipts for a Flying Dutchman and another for fires, both paid for with a $100 bill.

Officers spent two more months searching for Foster until she turned herself in at the Glendale Police Department on Dec. 15.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charges Lewis with felony counterfeiting and grand theft. Foster will make her first appearance in court later this month.