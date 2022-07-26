Broken water main floods 101 Freeway in Hollywood

All lanes of the 101 Freeway through Hollywood were briefly shut down early Tuesday due to flooding from a broken water main in a nearby neighborhood.

The first reports of flooding on the freeway began coming in at 2:30 a.m. The flood of water wreaked havoc on passing traffic — at least one vehicle crashed, and another lost control and was left facing the wrong way.

(credit: CBS)

The water appeared to have been coming from a nearby neighborhood on Hobart Street, where firefighters found a broken water line. Water flowed from the broken line onto northbound lanes, then gushed onto southbound lanes, bubbling and gushing through cracks in the pavement in some spots. The California Highway Patrol issued Sigalerts for the scene starting at 3:15 .m., and closures have continued throughout the morning.

The CHP issued Sigalerts for three right lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides, just west of Sunset Boulevard, until further notice. Officers are running "round robbins," leading groups of motorists through the flooded area. At least one large pool of water is visible underneath the Santa Monica Boulevard overpass.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.